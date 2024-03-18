Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan housing bill, citing 'unclear outcomes'

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a controversial housing bill that won bipartisan support in the Legislature, saying the measure would put Arizona “at the center of a housing reform experiment with unclear outcomes.”

Hobbs' veto of the Arizona Starter Homes Act on Monday was her second veto of the year.

“I was elected on a promise to bring thoughtful leadership to the Governor’s Office and always do the right thing for the people of this state, even when it’s hard,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this expansive bill is a step too far and I know we can strike a better balance."

With her veto, the governor aligned with many municipal leaders and the Arizona League of Cities and Towns. Her office said the Department of Defense and the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Arizona asked her to veto the bill. Over 90% of people who shared feedback on the measure called for a veto, her office said.

"While this expansive proposal is not the right step for our state, I believe there is great promise in other legislative efforts to build more attainable housing," said Hobbs, who has spoken of the state's housing crisis as a top priority in her tenure in office.

The bill would have prevented Arizona municipalities from requiring homeowners associations, minimum home sizes and certain building setbacks, among many other provisions. The bill effectively allowed the state a greater say in a process that is typically reserved for local jurisdictions.

The bill passed the House with a 33-26 vote in February and the Senate with a 16-13 vote earlier this month, picking up bipartisan support in each chamber.

Supporters of House Bill 2570 argued local zoning regulations set by municipalities have infringed on private property rights and fueled the current housing shortage. By cutting red tape, building would be easier and increase the housing supply, supporters said.

Supporters included Republicans in the Legislature, who were joined by a handful of Democrats and social justice advocacy groups including the People First Economy Coalition.

Last week, the Neighborhood Coalition of Greater Phoenix called for a veto of the bill, objecting to its quick passage through the Legislature and calling it "one-sided legislation" that pandered to developers while undercutting municipal zoning. The bill, according to opponents including the mayors and vice mayors of Phoenix, Mesa, Goodyear and Yuma, would do little to require affordable housing, a crisis the bill purports to address.

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bipartisan housing bill HB 2570