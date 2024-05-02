Arizona court set to hear Kari Lake's appeal on signature verification from 2022 election

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is asking voters to elect her to the U.S. Senate, but on Thursday, judges are slated to hear an appeal in her case claiming she won the Governor's Office nearly 18 months ago.

Lake's appeal of a decision affirming Maricopa County followed the law to verify voter signatures is scheduled for oral arguments before an Arizona Court of Appeals in Tucson. The arguments are set for 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed via the court's website.

A former television news anchor turned politician, Lake in December 2022 filed the case disputing her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Hobbs won by 17,117 votes, a margin of 0.7 percentage points.

Lake alleged a variety of misdeeds, spinning issues with ballot tabulators and long lines on Election Day into claims that tens of thousands of voters were disenfranchised. A new election should take place, or a judge should rule she was the rightful governor, she and her legal team argued.

The case has been pending in Arizona courts since, and previously made one trip to the state's Supreme Court, which affirmed that judges got it right in dismissing most of Lake's legal claims as unfounded. Her claims were "insufficient to warrant the requested relief under Arizona or federal law," the top state court's March 2022 opinion reads. The court later fined Lake's lawyers for making "unequivocally false" claims about 35,000 ballots added to the vote count.

The Arizona Supreme Court did find an error on one element of the case and reversed the prior decisions, giving Lake and her lawyers another shot at challenging the procedures Maricopa County used to verify signatures on ballot return envelopes.

After a three-day trial in May 2023, a judge found the county's processes to compare signatures on the envelopes to signatures in a voter's record followed state law. Lake's lawyers had argued that the rapid pace at which some election workers verified signatures didn't meet a legal standard.

But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson disagreed, noting that state law does not set a minimum time for verification to occur. It just requires the verification to take place, Thompson ruled.

Arizona has two appeals court divisions, one that meets in Phoenix and one in Tucson. Lake's case was moved to Tucson because of a 2022 law trying to balance the courts' caseloads. Still, she alleged last year that the move left her case in "the most Marxist part of the state."

She filed a flurry of cases tied to her bid for the Governor's Office, including one that challenged the use of voting machines and was recently rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. Another alleged Maricopa County was wrong to deny her access to more than 1 million voter signatures on ballot envelopes, a public records case rejected by another county judge. Lake gave up her appeal of that case in March.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Court of Appeals to hear Kari Lake signature verification case