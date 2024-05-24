Area schools delayed as strong morning storms prompt small outages across Johnson County

The National Weather Service provided an update on morning storms in eastern Iowa.

Driving rain, 70 mph winds and hail greeted Johnson County residents early Friday morning, less than three days after a separate, destructive storm wreaked havoc in the western part of the state.

A tornado warning, issued shortly after 6:30 a.m., sounded alarms and prompted schools to delay classes due to a string of storms that had the potential to produce tornadoes.

The Iowa City Community School District, Iowa City Regina and Cleark Creek Amana each delayed school two hours Friday morning, according to KCRG.

The same was true for schools in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, which announced on its website that students would not be released early as is typical on Fridays.

As of 9 a.m., portions of Highway 1 in Iowa City were closed near the intersection with Governor Street. Traffic was being rerouted down Kimball Road.

A tree fell in the Oakland Cemetery after a string of severe storms swept through the Iowa City area Friday morning.

9 a.m.: NWS says storms aren't yet done

The National Weather Service said rain will continue in Johnson County through at least 10 a.m. The storm system is moving at a 60 mph clip into western Illinois, with the potential to produce more tornadoes.

The National Weather Service also indicated that more severe storms are possible in the afternoon.

⛈️An arcing line of severe storms continues to move east at 60 mph this AM. The primary threats are damaging winds, with embedded tornadoes possible in northwest IL. After this line moves out, WE ARE NOT DONE! More strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. #IAwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/oEpKD1H8mS — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 24, 2024

8:15 a.m. : Tornadoes spotted near Wellman, Lone Tree

The Quad Cities National Weather Service reports that a tornado touched down near Wellman in Washington County.

The tornado was first spotted on the ground around 6:30 a.m. east of Kinross. The twister was estimated around 50 yards wide and traveled roughly a mile and a half.

Local law enforcement also reported touch down at 6:35 a.m. in Wellman.

The National Weather Service also reported structural damage to businesses and homes and Lone Tree in Johnson County around 6:45 a.m. Initial reports, according to the NWS, suggest a tornado could have touched down.

More: Discover the 6 best burger restaurants in Iowa City, from gourmet to classic delights

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Iowa City IA, Muscatine IA and Coralville IA until 7:45 AM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/eDZBAuih5k — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 24, 2024

7:30 a.m.: Storms produce strong winds, loads of rain and thunder

Weather spotters observed tornadic activity near Kalona and Wellman, the NWS said. The alert also warned of possible hail.

Cities near the Des Moines metro experienced widespread power outages from overnight storms. As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, almost 25,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in central Iowa were without power.

The National Weather Service said they tracked a 70 mph wind guest around 7 a.m. near Highway 6 and 1st Avenue in Coralville that knocked down several tree branches.

A little more than 425 MidAmerican Energy customers and more than 1,000 Alliant Energy customers reported outages in Iowa City.

More: Protesters allege civil rights violations following no-trespass order at Iowa City encampment

We've received reports of power lines downed during this morning's storms. Be careful when you head out this morning! #iawx pic.twitter.com/43N6n2nU0W — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) May 24, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Severe weather, 70 mph winds disrupt morning commutes in Iowa City