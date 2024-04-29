Area school share millions of dollars in grants from Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Apr. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Several regional schools received millions of dollars in safety and mental health grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

"We're very pleased," Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said. "Anything that can help improve the safety of students and staff and help reduce the burden on the local taxpayers ... is fantastic."

Richland and Somerset Area school districts received the largest allocations, earning a cumulative $601,067 and $592,591, respectively.

Those figures are a combination of formula-based meritorious awards, noncompetitive mental health funding and competitive school safety and security grants.

Somerset was awarded $35,000 in meritorious grants for physical security upgrades and mental health and behavioral health needs; $125,121 for school-based mental health and behavioral supports; and $432,470 for security personal, mental health and safety improvements.

Richland also received $35,000 in meritorious funding; $118,966 for mental health; and $447,101 in the competitive award category.

Nadonley said he couldn't discuss specifics of safety and security, but noted these grants will be used to implement recommendations of the Pennsylvania State Police and continue mental health supports in the district.

"As a father, I understand how much Pennsylvania parents care about keeping their kids safe at school and healthy in body and mind," state Lt. Gov. and chair of PCCD Austin Davis said in a release. "Our kids are facing so many pressures, and our schools are dealing with significant challenges. The Shapiro-Davis administration is committed to making sure our schools have the resources they need to keep their facilities secure from threats and provide the mental health services and support that our kids need."

Cambria County schools received roughly $1.8 million combined in funding, while Somerset schools were allocated about $1.3 million.

Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage Area and Westmont Hilltop school districts in Cambria County got between $30,000 and $40,000 in meritorious awards.

Those schools — including Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center — also received thousands of dollars in mental health grants:

—Blacklick Valley — $107,779

—Cambria Heights — $116,194

—Central Cambria — $119,756

—Conemaugh Valley — $108,918

—Ferndale — $107,951

—Forest Hills — $121,669

—Greater Johnstown CTC — $70,000

—Greater Johnstown School District — $137,354

—Northern Cambria — $111,377

—Penn Cambria — $119,488

—Portage Area — $110,387

—Westmont Hilltop — $118,965

Somerset County schools that received between $30,000 and $35,000 in meritorious funding include Meyersdale Area, North Star, Rockwood Area, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade-Central City, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Turkeyfoot Valley Area and Windber Area school districts.

Those schools — including Somerset County Technology Center — got thousands of dollars in mental health grants as well:

—Meyersdale Area — $109,779

—North Star — $112,689

—Rockwood Area — $108,137

—Salisbury-Elk Lick — $103,314

—Shade-Central City — $104,465

—Shanksville-Stonycreek — $103,398

—Somerset CTC — $70,000

—Turkeyfoot — $103,427

—Windber — $115,552

Additionally, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School was awarded $39,222 for safety and security; Bishop McCort Catholic High School got $75,000; Holy Name School received $50,000; Johnstown Christian School was given $55,000; and Somerset Christian School got $55,000.

These allocations are part of $47 million sent to schools throughout the commonwealth and completed the $115 million for school safety grants program appropriated in the 2023-24 budget.

A complete list of awardees is available at www.pccd.pa.gov.