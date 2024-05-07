Area narcotics and gang task force recaps 2023

May 6—The Yuba-Sutter Narcotics and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, recently reported a total of 145 arrests in 2023, 75 of which were drug-related offenses such as possession, distribution, and manufacturing of controlled substances.

NET-5 is composed of agents from various local agencies and is funded collaboratively by the Yuba City Police Department, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office and the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Last year, NET-5 seized roughly 52,747 grams of methamphetamine, 846 pounds of marijuana, 8,818 marijuana plants, 64 grams of heroin, 394 grams of cocaine, 504 grams of fentanyl powder and 4,585 fentanyl pills, according to officials.

The task force is also focused on seizing illegal firearms and working to curtail criminal gang activities.

Over the past year, NET-5 has given presentations and trainings at various schools, citizen academies, and in city and county departments. The task force provides ongoing information to local community groups, parents, teachers and students about the dangers of drug abuse and gang activity.

"Given the challenges law enforcement faces in dealing with narcotic related crimes, compounded with the issues we see at our southern border, Sutter County remains committed to a collaborative approach to addressing these issues in the Yuba-Sutter area," Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a statement.