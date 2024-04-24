Area law enforcement credited in fed trafficking case

Apr. 23—Yuba-Sutter law enforcement officials were involved in the eventual indictment of a Mexican national and others who are accused of trafficking drugs and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said this week that 28-year-old Luis Felipe Lopez Zamora of Tijuana, Mexico, made an initial federal court appearance in Sacramento on April 19 to face charges for fentanyl-pill, cocaine, and methamphetamine trafficking and money laundering. A March 3, 2022, indictment against Zamora, who goes by the name of "Gordo," also included 13 co-defendants all charged with the same crimes.

On Jan. 2, Zamora was arrested by Mexican authorities on a warrant based on an extradition request, officials said. He was extradited from Mexico to the United States on April 18.

Court documents showed that Zamora was a "Tijuana-based source of supply and organizational leader of a Sacramento-based drug trafficking organization." The leader of that organization was allegedly Zamora's brother, co-defendant Jose Lopez-Zamora.

Federal officials said that from "at least May 2019 until January 2021," the trafficking organization the brothers were a part of was "responsible for importing tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone 'M-30' pills from Mexico and distributing them in Northern California and elsewhere." The organization also allegedly distributed cocaine and methamphetamine.

Luis Felipe Lopez Zamora has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, cocaine, and at least 50 grams of methamphetamine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl; and one count of conspiracy to launder money, officials said.

Eight defendants already have pleaded guilty and six have been sentenced as follows: — Rudi Jean Carlos pleaded guilty and, on Oct. 11, 2022, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison. — Jason Lamar Lee pleaded guilty and, on Oct. 11, 2022, was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison. — Javier Hernandez pleaded guilty and, on Nov. 8, 2022, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. — Christopher Kegan Williams pleaded guilty, and on Dec. 14, 2021, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. — Baudelio Vizcarra Jr., pleaded guilty, and on Jan. 24, 2023, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. — Mateo Elias Guerrero-Gonzales pleaded guilty and, on Oct. 11, 2022, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. — Alejandro Tello pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 3. — Christian Anthony Romero pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.

Federal officials said charges are pending against the following defendants: Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Zamora, Leonardo Flores Beltran, Joaquin Alberto Sotelo Valdez, Erika Gabriela Zamora Rojo, Jose Luis Aguilar Saucedo, Rosario Zamora Rojo, and Sandro Escobedo.

"The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," officials said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the case is a result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, the California Highway Patrol, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, the Sacramento Police Department, the Roseville Police Department, the Manteca Police Department, the Yuba City Police Department, and the West Sacramento Police Department. The Justice Department's Office of International Affairs also worked with Mexican authorities to secure the arrest and extradition of Luis Felipe Lopez Zamora, officials said. Assistant U.S. Attorney David W. Spencer is prosecuting the case.

"If convicted, Lopez Zamora faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison on each of the drug trafficking counts and a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy count," federal officials said. "Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."