From the Archives: April 20 in the Pioneer

Apr. 20—April 20, 2014 — Children ran around the Sanford Center's parking lot searching for colorful eggs earlier this week, as a part of the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by RP Broadcasting. Over 8,000 eggs were scattered, and prizes were given out to those who collected the most, including new bicycles.

April 20, 1999 — Following a collapse of the walleye population in Upper and Lower Red Lake, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Red Lake Nation have signed a historic agreement to help repopulate the fish. The plan will include strict fishing regulations and restocking the lake with walleye fry.

April 20, 1974 — The expansion of Bemidji's airport, while an exciting opportunity to some, is causing vexation to homeowners who might be asked to move for the sake of progress. One such homeowner, Gene Selzler, has lived in his home for years but was recently offered $15,200 plus relocation expenses to move.

April 20, 1924 — The annual May Day Dance at the Bemidji Armory is in planning, with tickets available for purchase starting this week. So far the event includes plans for a May Day pole in the early afternoon, with festivities continuing into the evening with vocal soloists and an orchestra providing musical entertainment.