Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree holds commencement for Class of 2024

BRAINTREE – The 112 graduates of Archbishop Williams High School crossed the stage and received their diplomas Thursday evening.

The Class of 2024 had more than 9,300 community service hours. Eugene Ward, the former St. Joe's head of school, was the special guest at the graduation ceremony and presented diplomas to six former students who graduated from Archbishop Williams.

Leading this group of graduates was Class President Eliana Jackson, Salutatorian Noah Alvarenga and Valedictorian Ethan Ridings.

Salutatorian Noah Alvarenga thanks his classmates for four great years during Archbishop Williams High School's graduation on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Jackson was the captain of the girls varsity basketball team for two years, active in Student Council and volunteered at Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a Boston-based nonprofit that serves homeless and at-risk youth. Jackson will be attending Emmanuel College in the fall to study political science and play collegiate basketball, and hopes to attend law school.

Alvarenga was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, received the Harvard Book Award and participated in robotics and track and field. Alvarenga will be attending the University of Massachusetts at Boston in the fall to study health sciences, and hopes to attend medical school.

"What I am truly grateful for today are the new relationships I've formed, the learning experiences I've had inside and outside the classroom, and the personal growth I've undergone with the guidance of both AWHS and my peers over the last four years," Alvarenga said in a statement sent to The Patriot Ledger.

Salutatorian Noah Alvarenga and Valedictorian Ethan Ridings prepare for Archbishop Williams High School's graduation on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Ridings was a member of several honors societies, received the Harvard Book Award and participated in the school's summer research program that received recognition from local and national organizations. Ridings will be attending the University of California at Berkeley in the fall to study environmental economics and policy.

"My parting advice to my fellow graduates is to not be overwhelmed by the challenges and problems that we will inevitably face, but rather to have the courage to address them head on," Ridings said in a statement.

Lorelai Banville receives her diploma from Principal Michael Volonnino during Archbishop Williams High School's graduation on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Archbishop Williams High School Class of 2024

Noah Alvarenga, Brockton; Stive Augustin, Milton; Beau Baker, Braintree; Lorelai Banville, Braintree; Alyssa Burke, Abington; Owen Callaghan, Quincy; Rebecca Chan, Weymouth; Luke Charlton, Braintree; Matthew Chiu, Quincy; Quinlan Connors, Braintree; Brendan Conroy, Weymouth; David Cooper Jr, Hanover; Thomas Costello, Hanover; Connor Cowan, Weymouth; Catherine Crowley, Scituate; William Cunniff Jr, Quincy; Isabella Curley, Dorchester; Ethan Dembrowsky, Stoughton; Matthew DeMinico, Pembroke; Zachary DeRoche, Braintree; Luke Driscoll, Whitman; Kevin Eloi, Randolph; Myla Estremera, Weymouth; Kiley Federow, Needham; Eamonn Fennell, Braintree; Benjamin Fennelly, Quincy; John Finn, Dorchester; Andrew Fitzgerald, Braintree; Julia Fitzgerald, Braintree; Thomas Flaherty, South Boston; Michael Folan, Weymouth; Elle Froio, Scituate; Maria Froio, Scituate; Bianca Giannandrea, Braintree; Colmn Gilroy, South Boston; Andrew Harewood, Mattapan; Shania Harry, Dorchester; Kayla Haughton, Hyde Park;

Siblings of graduate Naellah Lerick cheer her after she received her diploma during Archbishop Williams High School's graduation on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Brody Hession, Abington; Anna Higgins, Braintree; Alexis Holloway, Weymouth; Ellie Houlihan-Gavin, Quincy; Millie Hynes, South Boston; Eliana Jackson, East Bridgewater; Madison Jones, South Boston; Jack Joyce, Marshfield; Anna Kallianiotes, Roslindale; Alannah Kearney, Weymouth; Casey Kelley, Dorchester; Margreta Kelly, Dorchester; John Kenneally, South Boston; Preston Kennedy, Pembroke; Taylor Kingsley, Pembroke; Daelle Laine, Randolph; Khoa Le, Randolph; Naellah Lerick, Brockton; Robert Leydon, Dorchester; Brayden Mastrogiacomo, Braintree; Thomas McDonagh, Braintree; Isabella McDonnell, Quincy; Brady McGlone, South Boston; Jessica McGoldrick, Canton; Taryn McGuire, Dorchester; Neve McHugh, Quincy; Charles McLaughlin, Norwell; Arianna Menadue, Braintree; Rory Mulkerin, Braintree; Scarlett Mulkerin, Braintree; Sean Murphy, Quincy; Nathan Murray, Weymouth; Nicole Napolitano, Hanover; Natalie Nguyen, Dorchester; Tran Nguyen, Nha Trang; Gianluca Notaro, Weymouth; Evan O'Brien, Randolph; Kayleigh O'Connor, Dorchester; Stephen Ondrick, Weymouth; Erin O'Toole, Rockland;

Archbishop Williams High School Valedictorian Ethan Ridings receives his diploma from Principal Michael Volonnino during Archbishop Williams High School's graduation on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Jingrui (Andy) Pan, Braintree; Nolan Pero, East Bridgewater; Dylan Picard, South Boston; Seth Pinckombe, Stoughton; Mia Porter, East Taunton; Philip Prioli, Quincy; William Reardon, Holbrook; Zihao (Derek) Ren, Dorchester; Ethan Ridings, Norwell; Tristan Rodriguez, Braintree; Joseph Schwartz, Braintree; Julian Severe, Braintree; Sarah Smeloff, Kingston; Emma Smith, Braintree; Fei Song, Quincy; Yuchen (Emily) Song, Braintree; Yuxuan (Shelley) Song, Braintree; Candace Sumner, Holbrook; Christopher Swirbalus, Hingham; Benjamin Sylvester, Carver; Sarah Sylvestre, Randolph; Isabella Theroux, Quincy; Wilfred Torres, Stoughton; Joshua Turcotte, Sagamore Beach; Thomas Vinay, East Bridgewater; Aine Walsh, Dorchester; Finn Walsh, Weymouth; Miranda Walsh, Humarock; Huaiyi (Hank) Wang, Dorchester; Justin Watson, Hanover; Shane Wright, Braintree; Nolan Young, South Boston; Isabella Zhang, Quincy; Christian Zhen, Braintree.

