Arbor Day marked: 5 purple leaf plum trees planted at Mansfield Art Center

Arbor Day and local residents Josh Maurer and Michael Henry go hand-in-hand.

The Alta Florist & Greenhouse owners donated in 2023 100 trees that were planted in the city in honor of the 100th anniversary of Alta Florist & Greenhouse, 935 S. Home Road.

The last five trees ― Newport purple leaf plums ― were planted Friday at Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marion Ave., during an Arbor Day ceremony.

The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting Newport purple leaf plum trees outside the Mansfield Art Center.

The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission along with representatives of the art center joined city employees and others for the event at 10 a.m.

The National Arbor Day Foundation named the city of Mansfield a Tree City USA for the 29th consecutive year. To receive this award, a community and its Shade Tree Commission must demonstrate a commitment to implementing a sound urban forestry policy.

The Mansfield Art Center in the past few years has cleared out dead ash trees and replaced them to beautify the corner of Marion and Millsboro. Their foresight and contribution to the community is immeasurable, Mayor Jodie Perry said in a news release.

Maurer, chairman of the Shade Tree Commission, said, “The Mansfield Art Center was chosen for two reasons to commemorate our 29th year. First, to complete the replacement of trees along Marion Avenue, and secondly, the Mansfield Art Center is a perfect example of, when planning for their additions, included in their plan replacement of trees, thereby ensuring our urban forest continues to remain intact."

57 trees donated to Mansfield Art Center by Steve Black

George Whitten, executive director of the art center, said during the tree planting ceremony that Steve Black, who owns an organic tree farm called Raemelton Farm, south of Frederick, Maryland, has donated 57 trees of all sizes and color for the property. The trees are expected to arrive soon.

Black's family donated the land for construction of the Mansfield Art Center. Clara Louise Black donated 7 acres from the Black Family Estate in 1969. Her father, industrialist Frank Black, was the founder of the Ohio Brass Co.

"They're going to be flowering trees, trees that have a lot of color," Whitten said. "Red bud. We're going to have trees that grow up to be very large and smaller trees. ... The main thing is we are replacing the invasive species out here. The flowering trees will add a lot of color to the boulevard. The plan is to still be able to see the art center."

Whitten said the younger generation is doing a lot for the art center.

Inside the art center through May 5, the "Peculiar BeautyNature Examined" exhibit transforms the museum into a strange landscape of otherworldly art. This exhibition takes an unusual view of the intrinsic beauty of nature through varying scales of installation, paintings that evoke moods and reflection, sustainability and sculptures from the earth, according to the art center.

The exhibition was planned specifically around the total solar eclipse, Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The Shade Tree Commission gave awards to Lexington Boy Scout Troop 152, who planted 30 trees at the Clearfork Reservoir; Rotary Club of Mansfield, whose members planted the remaining 70 trees; and the Mansfield Street Department for their continued assistance year-round.

Maurer and Henry, who serve as members of the Shade Tree Commission, also received a surprise award for the donation of trees and their contributions to the community over the years.

"The amount of volunteer time they give by serving is endless," Kim Hildreth of the Shade Tree Commission said. "People need to realize what a truly giving community we have, and they are just a part of that. Richland County was named Richland County because of its rich soil. We are truly rich because of the people who live and work here."

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Arbor Day marked in Mansfield OH with purple leaf plum trees planting