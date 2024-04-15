Earth Day celebration to include tree giveaway and cleanup events

In celebration of Earth Day April 22, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District invites the public to join in a series of events highlighting and supporting Eastern Ohio’s natural resources and beauty.

Tree giveaway

MWCD will give away native Ohio trees, including red oak, white oak and white pine, at multiple locations including Charles Mill Lake Park. With 225 trees available at each location, this is a first-come, first-served opportunity, with a limit of one tree per family. Any remaining trees will be donated to Camp Tuscazoar.

Trees will be available from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Charles Mill Lake Park Messerly Recreation Center, 1277 A Ohio 430, Mansfield.

Other distributions are taking place at Atwood Lake Park, Seneca Lake Park and Tappan Lake Park.

Earth Day Clean-Up Challenge

The Earth Day Clean-Up Challenge invites individuals 18 and older to participate in a social media activity to win a prize valued at up to $500.

How to take part:

Visit Atwood, Leesville, Charles Mill, Clendening, Pleasant Hill, Piedmont, Seneca or Tappan Lake Parks or marinas.

Take a picture of a recreational activity and post it on social media, tagging the location and using #MWCDEarthDay2024.

Participants are encouraged to pick up and dispose of any litter, contributing to the cleanliness of our parks and waterways.

Earth Day Clean-Up at the Lake

MWCD encourages the community to participate in the Earth Day Clean-up at the Lake and help keep them pristine by gathering and disposing of trash around the lake. In return, participants will receive a free night of camping. Events occur April 20 at Charles Mill Lake Park and April 27 at Pleasant Hill Lake Park.

MWCD is also hosting a tire take-back April 27 at Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City. Up to 2,500 tires will be collected on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on MWCD’s Earth Day events and clean-up challenge contest details can be found at mwcd.org.

The activities are put on with the support of Encino Energy, Kraton Chemical, the Williams Companies, Infinity Natural Resource, and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy Foundation.

