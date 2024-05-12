Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office celebrates deputy’s newly gained U.S. citizenship

DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the newly gained U.S. citizenship of one of its deputies.

Deputy Jackson Kato is from Kampala, Uganda. Before moving to the United States he served as a security contractor with the U.S. Department of Defense in a tour of duty in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In that role, he supported U.S. troops and coalition forces, according to ACSO.

In 2017, he moved to the U.S. and worked as a security guard at the Arapahoe County Justice Center. There, he met and worked alongside some Arapahoe County court deputies, who ACSO said inspired him with their commitment to serving the community.

That’s why he decided to join law enforcement. He joined ACSO in 2022, becoming Colorado’s first POST-certified officer of Ugandan.

Deputy Jackson Kato with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is from Kampala, Uganda. After six and a half years, he finally gained U.S. citizenship. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

After six and a half years, Deputy Kato finally gained U.S. citizenship.

“We are so proud of him. Please join us in congratulating Deputy Jackson Kato on becoming a citizen of this great country!” ACSO said.

