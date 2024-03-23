April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. You can help make a difference

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and during the month and throughout the year, Richland County Children Services encourages people and organizations to play a role in making this a better place for children and families.

The theme this year is “Doing Things Differently: Moving from the Challenge to the Change.” The theme urges intentional exploration, engagement and investment in innovative ideas to transform the way children services partners with families, according to spokesperson Brigitte Coles.

“Our staff continues a tradition of constantly seeking the best solutions to the needs of abused, neglected and dependent children and their families,” said Nikki Harless, executive director of Richland County Children Services. “Helping families struggling with abuse and addiction and creating homes through adoption and foster is part of the vital work of our staff. “

To help spread awareness for child abuse prevention, children services invites individuals, churches, organizations, businesses and schools to tie a blue ribbon on a door, mailbox or car antenna in April. The blue ribbon is the international symbol for child abuse prevention. It serves as a reminder that all of us have a responsibility in helping protect children.

In support of this effort, downtown Mansfield is going “blue” in April. The city is tying blue ribbons around lampposts and the gazebo in Central Park will be lit with blue lights.

“The most important thing we can do to help children thrive is to support families before they reach a crisis. To make child abuse less likely to occur, we need to invest in our community and our families,” Coles sid. “Each year, we educate and raise awareness about the impact child abuse has on children and society. Providing information about comprehensive best-practices that are known to build parental capacity through protective factors is key in helping families become more resilient.”

Child Abuse Prevention Month activities

Child Abuse Prevention Month kickoff, Thursday. Richland County Courthouse, 50 Park Avenue East, Commissioners Board Room, 9:30 a.m. The Richland County commissioners will present a proclamation in observance of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Proclamations will also be issued by Mansfield, Ontario, Shelby and the Village of Bellville.

Blue Ribbons/Blue Ribbon Trees for Prevention, April 1. Blue ribbons will be on display in downtown Mansfield courtesy of RCCS, the city, the Mansfield United Lions Club, Rominus James Productions and Tara’s Floral. The community can participate by displaying blue ribbons on a tree, door, fence, on your vehicle or mailbox. Participants can take pictures of their blue ribbons/blue ribbon trees and email them to Brigitte.Coles@jfs.ohio.gov for possible publication on the agency’s website and Facebook page.

Wear Blue Day Wednesday, April 10. The annual statewide event spreads awareness on the important issues of child abuse, neglect and dependency. Local businesses, offices, schools, agencies, factories, retail outlets and media are asked to wear blue to show unity against child abuse and neglect. Participants can take pictures of their blue ribbons/blue ribbon trees and email them to Brigitte.Coles@jfs.ohio.gov for possible publication on the agency’s website and Facebook page.

Free cookies, April 10. RCCS will team with Buckeye Bakery April 10 to give the first 100 customers wearing blue a free cookie.

For information about child abuse prevention programs and activities, go to richlandcountychildrenservices.org. Call the 24-hour hotline at 419-774-4100 to report child abuse and neglect.

