April events in the Poconos: Education, entertainment, outdoors and more | Kulick

How does that saying go? April showers bring May flowers? Regardless of whether we have to wait until May, very soon we will be turning the page of the calendar to April. April, can you imagine we are already four months into this year? Without a doubt, spring is welcome time of year (sorry winter warriors!). With the new month comes a whole list of opportunities, outdoor adventures, learning opportunities, and chances to support important and meaningful causes.

Let’s look at educational experiences first. From April 1 through April 5, there will be Crisis Intervention Training presented through the Carbon, Monroe and Pike Crisis Intervention Team. This is a 40-hour training course aimed at officers and community members with supportive crisis intervention tools. The same course will be presented through the Northeastern Pennsylvania Crisis Team on April 8-12 at the Geisinger Behavior Health Center Northeast, Moosic. For more information contact Cherianne Scala at Cheriannem@theadvocacayalliance.org. Both programs are offered free of charge.

On Wednesday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Band of Brothers & Psychology Club of Northampton County Community College (NCCC) will have a viewing party in Keystone Hall, 202 A/B of “Combat Stigma” PTSD & TBI Awareness. Questions: veterans@northampton.edu.

The Pocono Mountains United Way is offering two different courses during the month of April. The first is Healing: An Equity Leadership Practice, a one-hour virtual session offered on April 4 (3 to 4 p.m.) and is free of charge. An in-person (NCCC) and virtual session focused on learning about the Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) population will be held on April 19 (9:30 to 11 a.m.) and is also offered free of charge.

If you are interested in learning more about the history and experience of the Seder Passover Meal and many of the practices of the Seder tradition, The Seder Passover Experience is an educational program that is being offered free of charge on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Middle Smithfield Township Community Center (MSTCC, Milford Road) and is sponsored by The Rotary of the Stroudsburgs with St. John’s Columbiettes. The program is open to all and light refreshments will be served. For more information or to attend call 570-420-7164 or email rose198810@hotmail.com. Also at the MSTCC on Thursday, April 11 a program will be offered by the Friends of the Delaware National Recreation Area on Fishing the Delaware. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and more information is available at info@friendsofdewanps.org.

On Tuesday, April 30, The Monroe County Children’s Roundtable once again is hosting Community Night at Northampton Community College’s (NCCC) Monroe Campus. This event is free and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring dozens of community services and agencies.

Indoor events that help celebrate National Library Week are offered by the Eastern Monroe Public Library. On Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. as part of the Words & Film Sunday Matinee, the film “A Man Called Otto,” staring Tom Hanks (PG-13) will be shown. For those with musical interest, the library offers April’s BookHouse@EMPL program featuring a concert by Mountain Winds Woodwind Quintet, sponsored by Friends of the Library at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12.

If you are more of the outdoor type, fear not, lots of opportunities for a variety of experiences await! On Saturday, April 6, a 5K Run & Walk, Combat Stigma Run & Walk, will be held at NCC. Sign up/questions: Alexis Sullivan, veterans@northampton.edu or 610-332-6097.

Earth Day falls in the month of April and the annual Earth Day Festival is being held at Pocono Environmental Center (PEEC) on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $5 per car. For more information, call 570-828-2319. On Sunday, April 28, the National Park Service is holding its Junior Ranger Program from 1 to 3 p.m. (Age restrictions apply.) More information is available from the DWGNRA Headquarters on River Road. Call 570-426-2452.

Finally, two events that support Safe Monroe (formerly Women’s Resources), whose mission is to end domestic & sexual abuse in Monroe County. The first is the annual flower sale, Plant the Town Red, offering geraniums and Impatiens plants and hanging baskets. The deadline to order is Friday, April 26. More information at safemonroe.org/event/geranium2024. Pick-up date is May 10.

The big event for Safe Monroe is their GALA, Celebrating, Hope & Safety! Being held on April 27 at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center. Tickets are $150 per person and available at www.safemonroe.org. What a month ahead!

Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: April events: Education, entertainment, outdoors and more | Kulick