Applications for military academy nomination now open

Apr. 3—Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, announced Wednesday that his Congressional office in Chico is now accepting applications for military service academy nominations.

Each year, Congress members nominate students for appointment at one of five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York; and U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut. However, admissions for the Coast Guard Academy do not rely on Congressional nominations.

"Attending one of our nation's service academies is a rare opportunity to earn an excellent education while being prepared to be great leaders in serving our country. I encourage any high school student who is interested in any of the military academies to learn how the academies can help prepare young Americans for their military future and apply," LaMalfa said in a statement.

Receiving a nomination from a Congressional office is the first step to attending one of these military service academies. However, a nomination does not guarantee admission.

According to officials, the service academies provide a fully funded education plus a monthly stipend in return for mandatory service upon commissioning. Prospective students must be U.S. citizens, between age 17-23, unmarried with no dependents, and be of good moral character, officials said.

Interested students must open a pre-candidate file directly with an academy and submit a nomination packet to LaMalfa's office by Oct. 31. Packets can be mailed to 120 Independence Circle, Suite B in Chico.

Submissions must include a current photo of the applicant, high school or college transcripts, ACT or SAT test results, a resume of extracurricular activities and leadership responsibilities, an essay detailing the applicant's desire to attend a military academy, and three letters of recommendation.

For more information about the process and step-by-step instructions on how to apply, visit lamalfa.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

LaMalfa represents California's First Congressional District, which includes Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties.