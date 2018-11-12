Here's Why Tide Detergent Is Going to Come in a Shoe Box

Forget about Tide Pods; Now you can get Tide detergent delivered right to your doorstep in a shoe box.

In an effort to keep up with the growing demand for online deliveries, Tide’s parent company Procter & Gamble has launched the “Tide Eco-Box,” an eco-friendly container complete with a twist-to-open detergent valve, pull-out stand and measuring cup. Shipping the Tide Eco-Box even uses 60% less plastic than delivering an equivalent 150-ounce bottle of Tide, according to CNN, which means customers who purchase the new box can join the effort to save the environment by simply doing their laundry.

“Its size is perfect for the e-commerce supply chain,” said David Luttenberger, global packaging director at market research firm Mintel. “It’s an easy package for nearly any consumer to pick it up, manipulate the opening features, and dispense from.”