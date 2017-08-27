'This is the first time I’ve loved coming to work': Jodie Kidd on opening her country pub

Jodie Kidd is pulling a pint of Half Moon Eclipse, the local bitter served exclusively at her pub, The Half Moon, in the green and picturesque village of Kirdford, West Sussex.

Trying to get modern kitchen equipment into a 15th-century Grade II-listed house was somewhat of a problem

Jodie Kidd

Better known as a fashion model, racing driver and television personality, if she’s been off radar for the past six months it’s because she’s been here, digging a vegetable garden with her mum, Wendy, renovating the interiors with an equine-inspired flourish (saddle-leather seats and hessian cushions) and sourcing the talented staff for her latest ­adventure.

But this is no vanity project. It’s her name over the door and she’s taking it all incredibly seriously.

“It’s a real labour of love but it’s the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done,” says the 38 year-old. “I’m out of the door at 8am and not back home till past midnight.”

All of which has meant her six-year-old son Indio has already grown used to pub life. “Someone asked him, ‘what does Mum do when she drops you off at school?’ and he said, ‘she goes straight to the pub!’” laughs Jodie.

More good life than glamorous, perhaps, but that’s all to the good for Jodie. She is a diehard country girl who appreciates the important role a country pub plays in a community – but nothing quite prepared her for how much closer becoming a landlady would bring her to her own.

View photos Jodie pulls a pint Credit: Rii Schroer More

“I’ve been here all my life and never met the people who live two houses away from me. I’ve discovered what wonderful people there are and how I’ve really missed out on them. I’ve never bonded with so many people in my life,” she says.

Yet The Half Moon could quite easily have gone the way of many struggling pubs in the UK. It was while en route to Goodwood at the beginning of the year that Jodie told two friends, now her partners Chris Lee and Dan Elson, about the cute country pub she went to as a teenager, which was now rumoured to be earmarked for residential conversion.

“We ended up taking a detour and drove past on a rainy January day. They said they loved it and we should buy it. I couldn’t believe it!”

View photos The Half Moon in Kirdford Credit: Rii Schroer More