'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios Says Sacha Baron Cohen Better Watch Out After Duping Her

"Bachelor" star Corinne Olympios is opening up after she was duped on Sacha Baron Cohen's new Showtime series, "Who Is America?"

It all started when Cohen — posing as an Italian photographer — led the 26-year-old to believe that she was the winner of a "Reality Star of the Year" award.

He also tricked her into putting on a hazmat suit in front of a green screen so she could be Photoshopped into an image that would purportedly show her doing humanitarian work in Africa.

"Is it possible to say you were there for a month?" Cohen asked Olympios on the show.

"OK, but they're gonna know I wasn't there," she replied.

"No, no, I run the charity, so don't worry," Cohen said.

"OK ... I was there for about a month," Olympios responded. "It was good because I saved 6,000 people."

Speaking to Inside Edition, Olympios said she wasn't angry at Cohen.

"I'm not mad at anyone. ... I don't believe in regretting anything," she said. "It is what it is. It happened. It also was on national TV so I'm not going to sit here and dwell about it."

But she said Cohen should keep an eye out for her.

"I might prank him," she said. "You never know. He better watch out."

