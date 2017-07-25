There's Actually A Meaning Behind All Of The Starbucks Apron Colors

From Delish

It doesn't take any serious investigating to figure out that we love Starbucks. And with more than 23,000 locations in 70 countries across the globe, it's pretty obvious that we aren't the only ones.

That being said, there are so many secrets regarding the day-to-day operations of the multi-billion dollar coffee company that we're starting to wonder if there are Oompa Loompas running the show.

For one, have you ever noticed the different colored aprons? Sometimes a barista is wearing green, other times black; occasionally you'll even see red or orange. Well, apparently all of those colors actually mean something. And not everyone can wear the coveted black apron, or the special red one.

According to a new post on the brand's site, the green apron is the basic apron. Anyone working at a Starbucks can wear the coffee chain's signature color. But even the basic aprons can get a little upgrade. If a partner has served in the military or graduated from the Starbucks College Achievement Plan, they can receive aprons with special patches. Shops in Malaysia even embroider brail onto deaf workers' aprons.

The black apron, on the other hand, is reserved for Coffee Masters a.k.a those who are certified in expert coffee knowledge. It was first introduced in the early '90s as a way of separating the pros from everyone else.

Over the years, as the company eased up on the dress code (they eventually nixed button-ups and bow ties), other apron colors have cropped up. For example, the red apron was introduced for the holiday red cup season, purple aprons for barista champions, and orange aprons in the Netherlands to celebrate Koningsdag, or King's Day.

"We have really embraced diversity while staying true to who we are," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a press release. "You can see that every day."

