Apex predator emerges as boaters stare in awe at fish’s ‘massive bite marks.’ See it

While navigating off the coast of western Australia, the crew of a charter boat spotted something obscure floating nearby.

Intrigued, they maneuvered the vessel — a 75-foot catamaran filled with whale-watchers — closer to the mysterious object.

As they drew near, the crew made out a chunk of flesh bobbing on the surface, which was identified as a dead swordfish.

Half of the carcass was missing and what remained had “massive bite marks all over it,” according to an April 21 news release from Naturaliste Charters, which operates out of Bremer Bay.

“We couldn’t believe what we were looking at,” the release added, noting that multiple species of birds had flocked to the fleshy remains.

But the birds weren’t the only creatures to take an interest in the fish.

The boaters also spotted a short-finned mako shark circling nearby and occasionally taking bites of the carcass.

In photos, the shark’s pointed snout can be seen breaking the surface as it swam toward the swordfish.

The apex predator is the “fastest shark in the ocean,” able to reach speeds of around 40 mph.

Found in tropical and temperate oceans, the sharks can grow up to 12 feet long and can live for three decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The predators are “highly migratory” and can swim across entire oceans, according to the organization.

The sighting occurred on the last charter of the season, the company said, adding “we are so grateful for all the unbelievable encounters we had this season with the orcas and all other wildlife.”

