APD SWAT deployed in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department SWAT team was deployed in southeast Austin Saturday night, the agency said on social media.

Around 10:33 p.m., the agency said APD SWAT responded to a call in the 5300 block of Woodland Oaks Ct., near East Stassney Lane.

APD did not say what led to the SWAT callout, but said it will hold a media briefing to provide more details.

