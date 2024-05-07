APD arrests Nebraska man in connection to 2022 assault at Abilene party

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Nebraska man was booked into the Taylor County Jail by the Abilene Police Department (APD) last Saturday on a second degree felony Aggravated Assault charge.

According to court documents, Christopher Kyndard of Bellevue, NE used a firearm to assault a victim at a party more than two years ago.

Police were called out to an Abilene home on February 18, 2022, in response to a report of a weapon discharge. During the investigation, witnesses reportedly told police Kynard arrived to the party and immediately confronted a partygoer about an earlier argument at a bar.

Court documents continue to say the suspect had two handguns on him, pointed one at the victim and spoke, “I’ve been waiting for this,” putting the victim in fear of their life.

Another partygoer was interviewed during the course of this investigation. This witness told police Kynard waved a firearm around as he exited the home and said, “Y’all better watch out,” putting more people in fear of their lives.

Court documents did not allege whether or not Kynard fired a handgun at his main victim. No further information has been provided.

APD took Christopher Kynard into custody on May 4, and charged him with second degree felony Aggravated Assault. He remains at the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

