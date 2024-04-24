AP calls 7th Congressional District primary for state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District for state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.

The AP called the three-way race at 9:41 p.m.

As of 10:15 p.m., according to results provided by the Associated Press, Mackenzie had 42.9% of the vote to Kevin Dellicker's 33.1% and Maria Montero's 24.9%. The AP was estimating about 91.5% of votes had been counted.

Mackenzie will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat, in November.

The district includes all of Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties, and part of Monroe County.

