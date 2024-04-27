'Anything to help': Greater Johnstown students give back during service day

Apr. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Roughly two dozen Greater Johnstown High School students in the Key Club spent time Friday at local organizations, lending a hand for Global Youth Service Day while also wrapping up preparations for the 13th annual Empty Bowls Dinner.

"It means a lot to just give to the community," senior Evan Gates said.

She stayed at the high school to help glaze the bowls that will be used at the annual event at 5 p.m. Friday at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

The annual fundraiser supports the Cambria County Backpack Project, Women's Help Center Inc. and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Fiona Stuart, Key Club president, said each bowl starts by being formed with clay before being fired, glazed, glaze-fired and finally inspected for imperfections.

The junior also helped with the final preparations for the upcoming Empty Bowls Dinner.

"This is like the Olympics for arts kids," she said. "We're able to show so much hard work."

As for the service day, Evans said it was a "really cool thing" to be involved in, and sophomore Nalonai Tisinger agreed.

Tisinger volunteered at the Women's Help Center and the Backpack Project Friday with peers and described the activities as a good experience.

Getting to see the behind-the-scenes work was interesting, she noted, and she was happy to lend a hand.

"Anything to help the community," Tisinger said.

Key Club advisers and teachers Cynthia Maloy and Luigina Magistro were overjoyed with the students' efforts.

"The Greater Johnstown School District is the second-poorest school district in Pennsylvania and that doesn't stop them from giving all they can give," Magistro said.

She was thrilled to help the students participate in the Global Youth Service Day, especially because they wanted to last year, but couldn't.

"It's just been an amazing day," Magistro said.

Maloy said the students have the biggest hearts of anyone she's ever met, and she's incredibly proud of all their work.

The group was informed about the service day by Sodexo, from which the Key Club has earned a grant for the past several years to pay for the Empty Bowls clay and glaze.

Each year the students make between 400 and 500 bowls, which represent hunger, that are provided to attendees after purchasing a ticket for a meal.

"It's just a heartwarming project," Maloy said.