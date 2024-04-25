Antony Shields hit with long prison term for fatal robbery in Camden

CAMDEN - A city man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a deadly holdup in February 2021.

Antony Shields, 21, must serve more than 46 years before parole eligibility, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A jury convicted Shields in January of felony murder and aggravated manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Alex Fernandez, 21, of Philadelphia.

Shields also was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Fernandez was fatally shot on the 1700 block of South 7th Street in Camden's Liberty Park neighborhood.

Shields was sentenced on April 19 in Camden Superior Court.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Antony Shields must serve more than 46 years before parole eligibiity