Former Wildwood mayor Peter Byron faces second indictment

WILDWOOD - Former Mayor Peter J. Byron is facing a new criminal indictment, accusing him of misusing his position to request a job from a lawyer and then failing to pay state taxes on his earnings.

The seven-count indictment was filed April 16 against Byron, who resigned as mayor in September 2023 after being sentenced for a federal tax crime and indicted by the state for alleged insurance fraud.

Byron, 68, was a commissioner and mayor for 12 years before his abrupt departure.

The most serious charge in the indictment is official misconduct.

Byron's also accused of tampering with public records, failing to pay taxes and filing a fraudulent return, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The indictment alleges Byron used his official position to get a job with an attorney who held appointed positions with the city and who had a contract with Wildwood.

It also says Byron did not disclose the job on annual financial disclosure statements required by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs in 2017-18.

And it claims he did not pay state income tax on income earned from New Jersey sources in the same time period.

“Elected officeholders are expected to serve the public, not use their authority to line their own pockets,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in announcing the indictment.

A federal judge last August imposed a $14,000 fine on Byron, who previously admitted guilt to two counts of aiding and abetting in the preparation of false tax returns.

He also received three years' probation and must pay restitution of $7,014 to the IRS, court records show.

The state indicted Byron a short time later for allegedly defrauding the state's health benefits program.

Authorities alleged he falsely described himself as a full-time municipal employee to be eligible for benefits.

The charges against the Wildwood man are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the state cases.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Peter Byron accused of using his position to get a job, evading taxes