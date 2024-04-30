Anti-domestic violence advocates hold vigil for stabbing victim in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for 33-year-old Melanie Woods, who was found stabbed to death last week in her bathtub in East Harlem.

Police have arrested and charged 51-year-old Candido Rodriguez with her murder. Friends said Woods was breaking up with Rodriguez.

“She was such a light. We only knew each other for a short bit of time in the grand scheme of things. She was lovely and charismatic. She was just so smart,” Marissa Boras, Woods’ neighbor in Crown Heights up until three months ago, told PIX11 News.

The vigil was put together by the domestic violence intervention and prevention organization, W.A.R.M or We All Really Matter.

Founder and CEO Stephanie McGraw is a domestic violence survivor. She says the group has a 24-hour cell phone number. They have staff with a van on standby to rescue domestic violence victims in the middle of the night.

“We have to cut through bureaucracy and critical issues (and help women) in their 11th hour,” McGraw told PIX11 News.

W.A.R.M has a 24-hour crisis hotline number, (917)-736-1046, and their website is weallreallymatter.org.

