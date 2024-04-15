Another week of 'Operation Consequences' raids nets 52 guns, 36 arrests in High Desert

Another week of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Operation Consequences raids and search warrants yielded the seizure of 52 guns and 36 felony arrests in the High Desert, sheriff's officials said Monday.

The most recent raids took place primarily in the High Desert from April 6 through April 12, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

Seventeen search warrants were served, including locations in the 7600 block of Paisley Avenue in Hesperia; the 16100 block of Molino Drive in Victorville; the 15000 block of Morado Drive in Victorville; the 17900 block of Quantico Road in Apple Valley; the 18400 block of Chapae Lane in Apple Valley; the 7000 block of Cygnet Avenue in Phelan; the 100 block of East Main Street in Barstow; and the 400 block of Fredericks Street in Barstow, the agency said in a written statement.

Deputies seized 52 firearms, including 22 unregistered "ghost guns," during a week of "Operation Consequences" law enforcement raids in the High Desert April 6 through April 12, 2024.

"During those contacts, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms," the statement said. "Illegal narcotics were recovered, and 52 firearms, which included 22 ghost guns, were seized."

Deputies seized 52 firearms, including 22 unregistered "ghost guns," during a week of "Operation Consequences" law enforcement raids in the High Desert April 6 through April 12, 2024.

Deputies arrested 36 people on suspicion of felonies during the busts.

The California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officials assisted deputies in the raids.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 52 guns seized, 36 jailed in High Desert Operation Consequences raids