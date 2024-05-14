Another round of severe weather headed for Southeast. See where tornadoes may hit.

Millions across the Southeast braced for another round of severe weather on Tuesday after deadly storms pummeled the region a day earlier, causing widespread flooding, mass power outages and claimed at least two lives.

The most intense storm conditions – damaging winds, possible tornadoes and up to 5 inches of rain – are forecast for central and northern Florida, though an area stretching from Mississippi to Kentucky and parts of North Carolina was at risk of potent thunderstorms as well, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

The weather service issued a tornado watch for 15 counties in northern Florida, which includes cities such as Jacksonville and Gainesville, as well as seven counties in southeastern Georgia. The advisory is set to expire at 1 p.m. local time.

Motorists plow though high water flooding South Ninth Avenue in Pensacola on Monday, May 13, 2024.

School districts throughout the Southeast called off classes for the day, citing the weather forecast or power outages. As of Tuesday morning, more than 65,000 people in eastern and southern Louisiana were without power after several rounds of storms tore through the area, kicking up possible tornadoes, according to a USA TODAY outage tracker. More than 14,000 outages were reported in Florida, mostly in Tallahassee, the state capital that was ravaged on Friday by three tornadoes local officials said inflicted "historic" levels of destruction.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, to the east of downtown Baton Rouge, one woman was killed when a tree fell onto a mobile home Monday night, according to local media reports. Officials in St. Martin Parish also reported a storm-related death, but did not provide more information.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said in a Facebook video Monday night that based on the severity of the damage a tornado may have touched down in the area. He, as well as Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette, urged residents to stay off the roads and aware of weather updates.

The corner of Harding Street and Monroe Street, seen on Monday, May 13, 2024, is flooded after a rainy night in Jackson, Miss.

"We have a lot of roads damaged; water across the roads, trees across the roads, debris all over the place," Collette said. "The damage at this point is really, really bad."

While the weather service has not confirmed a tornado in St. Martin Parish, it reported a tornado in Calcasieu, about 100 miles west of St. Martin. Meanwhile, meteorologists recorded nickel and golf-ball-sized hail in northern Florida and eastern Texas on Monday.

In Calhoun, Texas, on the Gulf Coast about 80 miles north of Corpus Christi, several campers and RVs were overturned during the storms, leaving at least two people injured, according to reports from the weather service.

From eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle, torrential downpours caused waterways to rise several feet and dozens of authorities reported flooded streets and water damage impacting homes and businesses. Before Monday's storms unleashed rounds of downpours, streams and rivers were already near or at their flood stage, and much of the ground was soaked because of strong storms in recent weeks.

With more rounds of severe weather coming Tuesday and possibly later in the week, weather officials have asked residents to stay mindful of advisories and warnings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Millions brace for another round of severe storms, tornadoes, flooding