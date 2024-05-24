Another quake rattles NJ; one of strongest aftershocks since early April 4.8 earthquake

Another earthquake rattled New Jersey early Friday — one of nearly 180 aftershocks that have struck since the 4.8 quake rumbled New Jersey in early April, according to authorities.

At 3:50 a.m., an aftershock with a magnitude of 2.9 — one of the strongest since the initial incident on April 5 — rattled Gladstone, raising the total aftershocks to 177, the United States Geological Survey said.

The April 5 magnitude 4.8 quake, which hit at 10:23 a.m., ranks as the second most powerful to hit New Jersey going back to 1783, when the north-central part of the state saw a magnitude 5.3 trembler, according to the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.

David Robinson, physical geographer at Rutgers University, said the initial 4.8-magnitude quake was unusually strong for the earthquakes that happen in our region.

The Garden State sees multiple earthquakes a year, but some of them are at levels that cannot be felt, or are only felt very locally.

New Jersey is within a lithospheric plate, not on a plate boundary where earthquakes are common, Robinson said. The nearest plate boundaries are in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, in the Caribbean and in southern California, so the early April event is considered an intraplate quake.

On Aug. 8, 2011, there was a 5.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in central Virginia that was felt more strongly in New Jersey than the quake in April. In 2011, ceiling tiles fell at a Sears store in Middletown, and there were evacuations of high rises, hospitals, schools, casinos, and hotels in Atlantic City, according to the state OEM.

