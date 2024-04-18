Another 'Fast & Furious'-style street takeover happened in Central Jersey

MONTGOMERY - About 250 vehicles came to a street takeover, similar to the ones in the "Fast & Furious" movie series, in the parking lot of CVS on Route 206 on Tuesday evening.

When police arrived at the scene at about 8:30 p.m., there were about 100 vehicles in the shopping center's parking lot at the corner of Route 206 and Belle Mead-Griggstown Road, township police said.

Street takeover involve groups gathered at an intersection or in a parking lot to show off their vehicles and driving abilities by revving engines and performing maneuvers such "donuts," "burnouts" and other illegal vehicle stunts, similar to those depicted in the "Fast & Furious" movies.

When more vehicles and people began arriving, police officers from Hillsborough, Princeton, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and the State Police were also called to the scene for mutual aid.

More: Authorities looking to crack down on 'Fast & Furious'-style road rallies in Hillsborough

The officers remained on scene where they monitored the gathering for the safety of local businesses, public and participants of the event, as well as patrolling the surrounding roads, township police said.

At the peak of the street takeover, there were about 250 vehicles and hundreds of people in attendance, police said, adding the people were "peaceful."

The gathering ended at about 10 p.m. with no injuries, no property damage and no arrests, police said.

The only trouble was a report of several vehicles racing on Belle Mead-Griggstown Road after the gathering, police said.

More: Here's the best place to live in Somerset County

Township officers stopped the vehicles on Green Avenue. Andrew Hobb, of Kendall Park, driving a silver 2004 Nissan, received tickets for reckless driving, careless driving and disregarding a stop sign.

Street takeovers, regaining popularity because of the movie series, are becoming more common in Central Jersey.

In March, Perth Amboy police arrested one person and seized a vehicle in a street takeover on Route 35.

"We condemn this dangerous behavior and are committed to maintaining public safety," Perth Amboy police said in a Facebook post.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office recently went to court seeking the forfeiture of a BMW allegedly used to elude police from illegal car rallies and street takeovers in Hillsborough last fall.

Earlier in March an unsanctioned car meetup in Paramus led to severe congestion after more than 1,000 vehicles showed up and police had to disband the event.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Another 'Fast & Furious'-style street takeover happened in Central Jersey