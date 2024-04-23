Anderson school named finalist for Palmetto’s Finest Awards: Awards to be announced today

North Pointe Elementary School of Anderson School District Five has been named a Palmetto's Finest Award finalist.

Each finalist school will receive an announcement of the winners via South Carolina ETV at 1:30 p.m. today, April 23.

North Pointe Elementary School, located at 3325 N Hwy 81, will be hosting the ceremony at 1:30 p.m. and has invited Anderson School District Five Superintendent Brenda Kelly and educational leaders from the school board.

"We are excited for North Pointe, and being named a finalist is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff at the school," said Anderson School District Five Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton.

According to a SCASA press release, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators presents the awards each year to schools that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs.

This year, the organization is celebrating its 44th year.

Beth Phibbs, representing the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, expressed her excitement at recognizing some of the state's most exceptional and inventive schools. "They represent the many excellent school communities serving our state’s families," Phibbs said.

Six schools in South Carolina have been selected as finalists for the Palmetto Finest Awards.

Delmae Heights Elementary School of Florence School District One

North Pointe Elementary School of Anderson School District Five

Meadow Glen Middle School of Lexington School District One

Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence of Beaufort County School District

Center for Knowledge/Center for Knowledge North of Richland School District Two

Lexington Technology Center of Lexington School District One.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, "Last fall, 19 South Carolina schools submitted a 20-page application followed by multiple onsite examination visits from a review committee."

April Griffin, director of member services, said that previous Palmetto Finest award winners and fellow educational leaders determine finalists and winners.

The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities, and school culture, according to a press release from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

"We were nominated for this award last year but unfortunately did not make it to the final round," Fifth-year North Pointe Elementary School Assistant Principal James Rash said. "We made some improvements based on what we learned from our experience."

Being nominated as a finalist this year is a huge honor, Rash said.

"This effort was the result of hard work from our staff, teachers, and students," he said.

