Among the best: Panama City Beach named a top 15 beach in the United States by TripAdvisor

Panama City Beach has been ranked among the top 15 beaches in the U.S. by TripAdvisor.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Panama City Beach has been named a top-15 beach in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.

It's no secret to locals that Panama City Beach is a hot vacation spot for the out-of-staters. TripAdvisor had this to say about Panama City Beach, which made the No. 13 spot on the list.

"Panama City Beach is a family-friendly spot with soft white sand, and shallow waters perfect for kids. The beach is clean, easy to get to, and there are lots of activities you can do throughout the day (make sure to stay to catch the next-level sunset). Hungry? Grab some seafood at a restaurant nearby."

Panama City Beach is 27 miles long. The beach is known for its hospitality, along with its famous mouthwatering seafood. The community also enjoys activities such as snorkeling, swimming, jet skiing and parasailing.

"The fishing in the lagoon and on the beach was awesome," a review said on TripAdvisor. "We felt safe walking the area and the Carnival Market had excellent fresh produce along with the fresh fish from Buddy's Seafood."

Seafood is always the talk of the town in Panama City Beach. Some of the best restaurants include Dee's Hangout, Capt. Anderson's restaurant and waterfront market, Margaritaville, Runaway Island, and countless others in Bay County.

Along with seafood, Panama City Beach is home to one of the best romantic restaurants in the city: Firefly. Recently, Firefly was named among the top 100 romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day dinner, according to Yelp.

Vacationing in Panama City Beach is never cheap, but the beach does offer some of the best hotels in the state of Florida. Hyatt Place at Panama City Beach is ranked as the best hotel in the area, according to TripAdvisor.

"The community we have here is special," said Sydney Clifton, Visit Panama City Beach communications manager. "The things that set us apart (from other beaches) is our year-round events that go on at Panama City Beach. These events make people want to come to our city year-round, not just one time per year."

New attractions, restaurants and hotels come to Panama City Beach each year. The following are coming in 2024 and 2025:

Residence Inn by Marriott (Summer 2024).

Tru by Hilton (Spring 2024).

Ford's Garage (Pier Park) (2024).

Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show (Spring 2025).

Tootsies Orchid Lounge (Relocating in 2024).

Bicycle Lane on Back Beach Road (Expansion continuing in 2024).

DEEP STIM III Vessel Deployment for Diving and Fishing (an artificial reef deployed earlier this year).

Frank Brown Park improvements (2024).

Gayle’s Trails (New segment now open).

Gulf Coast Salute Airshow (May 4-5, 2024).

TopGolf (Opening Spring 2025).

Dolly Parton's Pirate Voyage Dinner and Show recently started construction in Panama City Beach. The new dinner show is expected to create more than 300 jobs.

The Dinner and Show is one of the most exciting projects Panama City Beach and Cardella Construction is working on. The total cost for the project is estimated at $60 million. Scheduled to open in the spring of 2025, the theater will measure 60,000 square feet and will have more than 1,000 seats.

Panama City Beach is home to some of the best music events and concerts in Florida. According to the Visit Panama City Beach website, the largest music event of the year is the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

"The four-day summer music festival is held in June at Frank Brown Park and features some of the biggest names in country music, from Florida Georgia Line to Brooks & Dunn." The website says.

Along with some of the best music events, Panama City Beach rings in the new year with its annual New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park. This event features fireworks, live music, food vendors and a 10-foot beach ball drop at celebration tower.

"We have a lot of great things coming in," Clifton said. "We look forward to seeing more attractions in the future and improving beach maintenance as the year progresses."

