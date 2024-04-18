Amid months of turmoil, Charlotte Art League replaces leader and gets a new board

The Charlotte Art League, after confronting months of leadership turmoil, financial worries, potential eviction and an uncertain future, now has a new executive director and new board of directors.

The previous 13-member board for Charlotte’s oldest art gallery had quit en masse amid the ongoing concerns in the past few months.

ART LEAGUE TURMOIL: Charlotte group roiled by money issues, eviction risk, entire board quitting

The nonprofit’s new board already has met and named Kate McAllister as interim executive director, the group said in its monthly email newsletter late Wednesday. McAllister previously served the league as director of operations from 2019 to 2022.

She replaces Jim Dukes as executive director. Former board members had raised concerns about the 59-year-old group’s finances, including that it faced potential eviction after falling $200,000 behind on rent on its NoDa home, The Charlotte Observer reported last month.

In a statement to the Observer last month, Dukes did not address specific issues but said he denied “allegations and statements” by the former board members. Dukes could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what led to Dukes’ departure.

“McAllister is a well-practiced nonprofit professional who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help CAL navigate these unprecedented times,” the Charlotte Art League said in the email. “We are confident that along with our new Board, Kate will help to lead our organization in the right direction.”

McAllister was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the league’s website still listed Dukes as executive director. No board minutes or agenda items are listed on the website.

Previous board concerns

Around the time that the old board quit, members said they were unaware of the league’s financial trouble, including back rent, the Observer had reported. In 2022, the art league moved into its new home near East Sugar Creek Road and the Blue Line light rail extension.

The downstairs gallery area could accommodate 54 artists with studios and wall display spaces. The building also had a digital arts accelerator, which provided room for conferences, podcasting, and video and photo shoots.

But by late last year, the art league owed building owner Flywheel Group more than $200,000, according to a letter that the property manager wrote to Dukes, the Observer had reported. Board members said they only learned of the debt after the property manager notified them in November, the Observer had reported.

“It’s with my deepest regrets that I have arrived at the nadir in my service to the board and Charlotte Art League,” read one resignation letter. “... In the light of the recent developments around our true financial state, it’s unfitting for me to continue in my role.”

The new CAL board

As for the new six-member board, it has chosen its officers, “knowing that they will need to be intimately involved in the day-to-day operations moving forward,” the league said in its email.

New board members are: Bo Caudill, president; Brent Finnell, first vice president; Syreeta Carter, second vice president; Lianna Rossman, treasurer; Adam Tolbert, secretary; and Melanie Dunston, member at large.

This is a developing story

