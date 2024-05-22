Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old and 5-year-old from DeWitt County

YORKTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued for two children who went missing from Yorktown, Texas in DeWitt County Tuesday night, according to law enforcement officials.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for Aiydann Ribera, 4, and Angel Ribera, 5. They were last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 in the 120 block of East 5th Street in Yorktown.

Yorktown is in DeWitt County about 110 miles south of Austin.

Police are searching for Julian Ribera, 24, in connection to their abduction. He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5’11” and 175 lbs, with brown hair and black eyes. Police said he is driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number FVK0342. He was last seen in San Antonio.

Julian Ribera is being sought in connection to the abduction of Angel and Aiydann Ribera. Julian was last seen in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Aiydann is a 4-year-old Hispanic boy, about 3 feet tall and 34 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon orange shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Angel is a 5-year-old Hispanic boy, about 3’5″ in height and 45 lbs, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Aiydann Ribera, 4, last seen in the 120 block of East 5th Street in Yorktown, Texas on May 21. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Angel Ribera, 5, last seen in the 120 block of East 5th Street in Yorktown, Texas on May 21. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding their abduction, call the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office at 361-275-5734.

