Amber Alert: Child in car stolen in Chicopee found safe, suspect still on the run, state police say

Frank O'Laughlin
Massachusetts State Police on Friday morning issued an Amber Alert after a vehicle was stolen in Chicopee with a child inside.

Troopers were searching for Liam David Pagan, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen at around 8:50 a.m., according to state police.

The vehicle in question was later found in a Stop & Shop parking lot at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor, Connecticut, but Liam and the driver weren’t inside, state police said.

Liam was later found safe at a nearby hotel in Windsor, but the suspect wasn’t with him.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 50-60 years of age, last seen wearing black pants and black Crocs.

There were no additional details available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

