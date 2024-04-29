Amazon delivery driver raped in apartment mailroom and kidnapped, Tennessee police say

An Amazon driver doing early morning deliveries was raped in an apartment mailroom and kidnapped, Tennessee authorities said.

The 25-year-old woman was delivering packages at a building in Nashville at around 4 a.m. April 26, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Then 34-year-old Carl Hamilton “pushed her further into the mailroom” and closed the door, police said. He told her to take off her clothes and then sexually assaulted her, with the attack caught on surveillance footage, according to police.

Hamilton is accused of forcing the woman to go to an ATM with him and withdraw $100 from her account, police said.

“He then drove her around for about an hour before eventually leaving her and her car,” police said.

Officers responded to the apartment building and reviewed the surveillance footage of the attack. As they were leaving, they said they saw the man outside and arrested him.

The building manager and police said Hamilton was arrested at the apartment in January and March on criminal trespassing accusations.

Davidson County records show the trespassing charges were dropped the day before the attack on the delivery driver.

Hamilton is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and robbery, according to court records. McClatchy News reached out to his attorney April 29 and did not immediately receive a response.

Hamilton is a convicted felon who has been charged with over 100 offenses in Nashville since 2007, according to police. Authorities said he assaulted a 24-year-old woman in 2020 and was convicted on charges of kidnapping and robbery.

McClatchy News reached out to Amazon for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

