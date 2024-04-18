'Amazing!': Erin Burnett Flags Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fans — In Russian State Media

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is getting more friendly coverage in Russian state media, CNN’s Erin Burnett reported Wednesday.

The far-right lawmaker is fiercely opposed to aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia, so much so that she is threatening to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) if he allows the passage of bills that would provide aid to U.S. allies including Ukraine.

Greene has repeatedly parroted Kremlin talking points, prompting Democrats and even some high-ranking Republican lawmakers to call out the growing influence of Russian propaganda within the GOP.

On “OutFront,” Burnett flagged multiple instances of how Greene is covered on Russian state TV, including one where a presenter told viewers that Greene believes Americans should “help [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win.”

“That’s amazing!” Burnett said. “That’s Russian state television. In fact, ever since Marjorie Taylor Greene started speaking out against helping Ukraine, Russian state television can’t get enough of her. Look at all that.”

The CNN host also drew attention to a recent interview she did with former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who referred to Greene as “Moscow Marjorie.”

Greene has been discussed in a positive light on Russian state-run media channels for months. Last year, a Kremlin propagandist suggested Greene as a possible Republican presidential candidate to replace Donald Trump, according to Newsweek.

Watch the segment below.

