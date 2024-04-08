Amateur astronomer with backyard observatory gives eclipse viewing tips

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The clock is counting down to the total solar eclipse and space enthusiasts are making final preparations to be ready to see the rare celestial event.

Many are traveling to the path of totality where the moon will move completely in front of the sun.

Mike Cortright, an amateur astronomer and NASA Solar System Ambassador, showed News 8 the eclipse-viewing equipment Friday at his home near Rockford before heading to Indiana to be underneath the path.

“Hopefully we’re gonna have some good skies down there and I’ll see my first total eclipse ever in my life,” Cortright said.

A U.S. Air Force Veteran with a lifelong passion for space, Cortright really started getting into astronomy after he retired in 2017 and built up an array of equipment.

“My brother… has an observatory up near Boyne City and he kind of got me really inspired back in 2017 and then I bought my first telescope in 2018,” Cortright said.

While most people will be viewing the eclipse solely with protective glasses, Cortright will also be using his telescope and camera that will automatically follow the path. Both are equipped with protective filters.

The equipment he does not plan to use to view the solar eclipse may be the most impressive.

Cortright built a backyard observatory at his home near Rockford where he watches and takes pictures of the night sky.

“Then I can position my telescopes up and I can select targets and then I can head in the house where it’s warmer in the winter and I can run everything in there,” Cortright said.

Saturn in opposition on Sept. 2, 2021. (Courtesy Mike Cortright)

Jupiter with IO Transit on Sept. 30, 2022. (Courtesy Mike Cortright)

IC 342 on Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Mike Cortright)

M81 Bodes Nebula on Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Mike Cortright)

He built up the observatory over time and now speaks about his passion at schools and community events throughout West Michigan.

“More of a passion than a hobby for me. Being able to see things that you cannot see with the naked eye,” Cortright said.

Regardless of the level of equipment you have, the amateur astronomer hopes the weather cooperates wherever you are viewing from and that you keep safety in mind to avoid permanent damage to your vision.

“You absolutely need to wear solar eclipse glasses and it’s important, especially here in west Michigan,” Cortright said. “If you’re gonna view the eclipse … you have to wear those all the time.”

