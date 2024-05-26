Alpharetta Department of Public Safety closing road for investigation of crash that killed 3 teens
Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said it is closing a portion of Westside Parkway for an investigation.
On Tuesday, May 28, Westside Parkway northbound will be closed between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for a scene investigation relating to the fatal crash that killed three people in a car crash on May 14.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Five people were in the car.
Two were pronounced dead at the scene, 18-year-old Joshi and 18-year-old Sriya Avasarala.
The following day, the Fulton County Medical Examiner announced that a third victim of the crash, 18-year-old Anvi Sharma, died at the hospital.
Last week, Channel 2 Action News reported that police said the initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash. Police believe the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped and landed upside-down in the tree line.
RELATED STORIES:
2 UGA freshmen, senior at Alpharetta High School killed in crash; 2 more teens injured
Two 18-year-old UGA freshmen killed in Alpharetta crash remembered by dance, singing teams
2 dead, 3 injured after single car crashes at Alpharetta intersection
Southbound traffic lanes will be open during this time.
ADPS said updates will be shared as needed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: