Alpharetta Department of Public Safety closing road for investigation of crash that killed 3 teens

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said it is closing a portion of Westside Parkway for an investigation.

On Tuesday, May 28, Westside Parkway northbound will be closed between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for a scene investigation relating to the fatal crash that killed three people in a car crash on May 14.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Five people were in the car.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, 18-year-old Joshi and 18-year-old Sriya Avasarala.

The following day, the Fulton County Medical Examiner announced that a third victim of the crash, 18-year-old Anvi Sharma, died at the hospital.

Last week, Channel 2 Action News reported that police said the initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash. Police believe the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped and landed upside-down in the tree line.

RELATED STORIES:

Southbound traffic lanes will be open during this time.

ADPS said updates will be shared as needed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: