Almost $900K in grants awarded to park projects in Hays, Travis counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost $900,000 in grants has been awarded to various park projects in Hays and Travis counties by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

The TPWC approved the grants, along with 12 others across the state, Thursday. Statewide, more than $4.5 million is being awarded.

The National Recreational Trails Fund is used for construction, renovation and acquisition of recreational trails. The grants are funded from a portion of the federal gas tax.

The following projects received funding:

The Great Springs Project in Hays County: $298,640 grant for the Freedom segment of the Emerald Crown Trail. The grant will be used to build a 1.41-mile multi-use decomposed granite trail

Texas State University: $135,740 grant for the Freeman Ranch segment of the San Marcos Outer Loop Trail. The grant will fund the construction of a 0.95-mile multi-use natural surface trail

Hays County: $300,000 grant for the Presa Grande segment of the San Marcos Outer Loop Trail. The grant will be used to build a 1.8-mile multi-use natural surface trail, including benches, a bridge and a trailhead kiosk

Ecology Action of Texas: $148,552 grant for the Country Club Creek East Riparian Trail Enhancement Project in Travis County. The grant will be used to build 0.33 miles of path, new steps from Atwood Trailhead, signage and renovation of two miles of trail in Circle Acres and Guerrero Park.

Grants were also approved for projects in Bandera, Bell, Colorado, Crockett, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Palo Pinto, Reeves, Waller and Webb counties.

