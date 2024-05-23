Alligator spotted near museum in downtown Mobile Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alligator was seen out on the dock at the Gulfquest National Maritime Wednesday.

City officials said animal control worked with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to put the alligator back into the water.

People had come in contact with the gator at the museum before it was “coaxed” back into the Mobile River, according to officials.

