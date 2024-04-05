Alligator kept showing up at US Coast Guard station, so crew made it their mascot

Large alligators that get too close to humans are typically “relocated,” which often means euthanized for their hide and meat.

But the U.S. Coast Guard is not easily intimidated by dangerous marine creatures.

When an alligator began squatting at the USCG station in Venice, Louisiana, the guardsmen decided to make it a member of the team, according to a April 4 Facebook post.

“Meet our station’s mascot Gerald (alias Geraldo). Some units have dogs but we hold Gerald near and dear to our hearts,” the U.S. Coast Guard Station Venice wrote.

“Gerald is a handsome, 6-foot American alligator 2nd class that enjoys long walks on the beach, swimming, sun bathing, and joining the crew for our annual survival swim (sort of brings another meaning and challenge to the survival swim).”

The Venice station is located in the spongy turf where the Mississippi River empties into the Gulf of Mexico, an alligator-rich region.

Gerald emerged from the muddy water in 2022, and it eventually became clear he claimed the station’s boat basin as his quarters, officials said. They let him have it without a fight.

Louisiana’s male alligators can reach 13 feet in length, which indicates Gerald might be a young adult.

Comments on the station’s post have included jokes about that various USCG service ranks alligators prefer to eat.

“His favorite food is officers,” the station noted. “He tried an MK (mechanic) once but didn’t like the taste of oil on his palate.”

