Alligator joins Starbucks drive-thru line in Sarasota County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One bite-sized latte, please!

One alligator desperately needed its morning coffee last Saturday, joining a drive-thru line at a North Port Starbucks.

4 baby alligators rescued after poachers allegedly snatched them from nest: FWC

“Petition for Starbucks to create a Gatorccino to go with its one for pups,” a Facebook user wrote on North Port Fire Rescue’s post.

The police department and fire crews responded to the scene and were able to relocate the gator to a nearby pond.

“Remember folks, even on your morning coffee run, always expect the unexpected!” the department wrote.

This gator sighting is just one of many already this week. On Thursday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued four baby alligators who were snatched from their nest by poachers.

In Flagler County, two “food-conditioned” gators were seen swimming up to people at a park in search of food. One of those gators was removed, and the other is likely to be removed as well.

