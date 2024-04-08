Alligator crawls into Florida home and settles in front of refrigerator, photos show

A rare instance of a large alligator forcing its way into a home has been reported in Southwest Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It happened March 28 at a “private residence in Sarasota County,” about a 75-mile drive south from Tampa, officials told McClatchy News.

“The 7’11” alligator was captured and live transferred to an alligator farm,” officials said.

Photos of the incident began circulating on social media April 7 after being shared by WINK Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt. He credits the photos to Mary Hollenback, who was in the house when it happened.

“This big guy in Venice got inside by pushing through a front screen door, into the kitchen, while she was in the living room,” Devitt wrote.

GATOR INSIDE FLORIDA HOME!

This big guy in Venice got inside by pushing through a front screen door, into the kitchen, while she was in the living room. Only in Florida! Credit: Mary Hollenback @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/FP19aqjuti — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) April 7, 2024

The alligator settled in front of her refrigerator, a photo shows.

Hollenback lives in the Grand Palm subdivision and says she heard the reptile banging on the front door, according to WTVT.

“I got off the couch and came around the door prepared to say ‘you’re in the wrong place’,” she told the station.

That’s when she realized it was an alligator and it appeared to be “stuck,” WTVT reports.

“I was shaking so badly,” she told the outlet.

Maps show the Grand Palm subdivision is surrounded by canals and several ponds, all of which are likely homes for alligators.

April is the start of alligator courtship season, when males are known to wander from familiar turf in search of a mate, experts say.

Devitt’s Facebook post had more than 5,000 reactions and comments as of April 8, many expressing horror at the possibilities.

“What if there was a toddler walking around,” Kelli McKirgan Wilson asked.

“This may sound silly — but what do you do in that situation? Call 911?” Tiffany Hall wrote.

“Imagine a gator rodeo in your kitchen. No way that doesn’t make a mess,” MaryLou Backus posted.

‘It’s looking at me.’ Creepy shadow at bottom of Florida swimming pool was alligator

Man opens door after hearing noise — then alligator chomps his leg, Florida police say

Brash alligator wakes up homeowners by banging on their door, Florida deputies say