Alleged Drunk Driver Accused of Crashing Car Into Party

A 66-year-old alleged drunk driver appeared in court bruised and battered. Surveillance video shows Marshella Chidester’s car speeding towards a boat club where a birthday party was being held in Berlin, Michigan. Alanah Phillips, 8, and her 4-year-old brother were killed instantly when the speeding car zoomed right into the birthday party venue. Their mother and a surviving sibling are still fighting for their lives. Childester's attorney says she only had one glass of wine four hours before the crash, adding that she suffers from epileptic-like seizures in her legs.

