Alfalfa is not Arizona's water-use enemy. Why we grow so much of it here

That’s not just a load of hay you see rumbling by on Western highways during summer months.

Those hay bales form the foundation of rural agriculture in many Western communities.

Alfalfa is a major crop across the Western U.S., covering more than 6 million acres, according to USDA data for 2022. It is highly valued for its nutritional content and is primarily used as feed for cattle, horses, sheep, goats and rabbits.

Unfortunately, in recent years alfalfa has become a favorite target, with news stories and opinion pieces criticizing the use of Colorado River water to grow “animal feed” and that animal agriculture, particularly beef and dairy, results in overuse of water resources.

Despite this criticism, alfalfa is an efficient water user, provides environmental benefits, and is a significant part of our food chain.

Why Arizona grows so much alfalfa

The demand for dairy products in the U.S. is high, considering the public’s yearning for cheese, ice cream, butter, yogurt and whey protein.

The West’s growing population has also led to a high concentration of dairies in California and Arizona, where alfalfa is grown to provide a local source of high-quality animal feed.

Ever craved a juicy hamburger? Alfalfa hay is a principal feed source for animal agriculture and provides nourishment during times of the year when pasture isn’t available.

Saudis drain Arizona to feed cows? Well, not exactly

Alfalfa is well-suited to the long growing seasons and heat of the desert environment. It’s salt tolerant, which makes it a good choice to plant on soils that won’t support other types of crops.

In fact, irrigated alfalfa in the desert Southwest is much more productive per unit area of land compared to non-irrigated areas.

In recent years, Arizona and California averaged about 7½ tons per acre, the highest in the country and more than twice the national average.

Alfalfa is not simply wasting water

A swather cuts alfalfa, May 26, 2021, in a field near Cibola, Ariz.

One of the key benefits of alfalfa is its ability to absorb nitrogen from the atmosphere, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers.

Additionally, the extensive and deep rooting system of alfalfa improves soil structure, water infiltration and soil aeration.

Alfalfa is a very water-efficient crop, using less water than most other crops on a daily basis. Even crops like broccoli, cauliflower and cantaloupes would use a similar amount of water if they were grown year-round.

Because almost the entire above-ground section of the plant is harvested each time it is cut, the amount of usable crop compared to the water applied makes it very water-efficient.

Furthermore, alfalfa can tolerate drought stress and go into short-term dormancy if necessary, making it a resilient crop in arid environments.

Alfalfa has many environmental benefits

Alfalfa has several other advantages.

It’s an excellent rotational crop with popular crops like melons, vegetables, beans and chilies, and it supports a diverse insect population, which benefits crop ecology.

Dairies, other livestock operations and alfalfa fields are often located close together, which helps reduce food miles and cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions.

Reductions in alfalfa acres would lead to a greater reliance on food from distant sources, potentially increasing food prices and extending the supply chain.

Alfalfa is not only important for agriculture. It’s also a critical component for our overall national food security because of its contribution to large parts of the food chain that depend on it.

Alfalfa is recognized as an important crop in sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices. It helps reduce the impacts of climate change by sequestering carbon in the soil and providing habitat for wildlife.

Alfalfa fields also contribute to the biodiversity of agricultural systems by serving as habitat for beneficial insects, reducing the reliance on synthetic insecticides.

Alfalfa is a highly valuable crop, particularly in Arizona and California’s Imperial Valley, and it’s safe to say that its role in our daily lives is unmatched by almost any other crop.

Gina Dockstader farms in the Imperial Valley and sits on the board of directors for the Imperial Irrigation District and California Farm Water Coalition. Paul Orme is a rancher from Central Arizona and vice president of the Family Farm Alliance, which represents farmers, ranchers, irrigation districts and allied industries in 16 Western states. Reach them at gndockstader@iid.com and pro@slwplc.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Alfalfa is not a water-use villain. Why Arizona grows so much of it