Alexandria police investigating hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old man

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) was investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old man.

The hit-and-run happened on May 9 at around 9:20 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of North Jordan Street and Taney Avenue.

There, they found James Thomson lying in the roadway with an injury at the back of his head.

He said a car hit him. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition “rapidly deteriorated” and he eventually died on May 18, APD said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine why and how he died.

APD was asking anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run or has video footage and information about it to call (703) 746-6178 or email wesley.vitale@alexandria.gov.

