Alex Murdaugh to be federally sentenced for financial crimes
Former South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is scheduled Monday to be sentenced on a series of financial crimes.
Murdaugh pleaded guilty on 22 charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.
PREVIOUS: Alex Murdaugh sentenced in SC court for financial crimes
He was originally charged with 101 crimes, but those were knocked down as part of the plea deal.
Murdaugh already received a 27-year sentence in state court on the 22 charges. He is scheduled for federal sentencing on Monday.
Murdaugh initially entered a plea agreement, but prosecutors say he breached it by lying to them during a polygraph test.
Right now, Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and son. A judge recently denied his request for new murder trial amid allegations of jury tampering.
