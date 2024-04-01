Alex Murdaugh to be federally sentenced for financial crimes

Former South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is scheduled Monday to be sentenced on a series of financial crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty on 22 charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

PREVIOUS: Alex Murdaugh sentenced in SC court for financial crimes

He was originally charged with 101 crimes, but those were knocked down as part of the plea deal.

Murdaugh already received a 27-year sentence in state court on the 22 charges. He is scheduled for federal sentencing on Monday.

Murdaugh initially entered a plea agreement, but prosecutors say he breached it by lying to them during a polygraph test.

Right now, Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and son. A judge recently denied his request for new murder trial amid allegations of jury tampering.

READ MORE:

(WATCH BELOW: Settlement reached in deadly 2019 boat crash tied to Murdaugh family)