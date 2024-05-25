ALEA: 28-year-old man killed during early morning crash in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 28-year-old man has died during a crash that happened on Saturday morning in Lauderdale County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2010 Nissan Armada was driving along Lauderdale County 8 near Alabama 17 when it left the road and struck a tree around 6 a.m.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Fabio D. Catu, of Florence. According to ALEA, Catu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

