ALDOT limits road construction for Memorial Day weekend

May 23—MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Transportation anticipates a higher than usual number of vehicles on Alabama's roadways this weekend as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start to the summer travel season. Drivers are advised to prepare for increased traffic and to plan for extra travel time to reach their destination.

For the safety of the traveling public, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures on interstates after noon on Friday, May 24 through midnight on Monday, May 27.

ALDOT is asking drivers to put safety first during the heavily traveled holiday period and to remember that Alabama has a hands-free law. This new law allows drivers over 18 to make or receive phone calls using "hands-free" technology such as Bluetooth or integrated systems within the vehicle, as long as you don't hold or support the device or manually enter letters, numbers, or symbols. Drivers are allowed to answer a call with a single button or swipe of a finger. If you must hold your device, you should pull over to a safe location and park your car before handling.

ALDOT holiday travel tips

— Avoid Distractions. Drivers should keep their eyes and minds on the road and avoid cell phone use while driving.

— Observe Speed Limits. Speeding is the number one contributor to fatal crashes in Alabama. It reduces reaction time and increases the severity of crashes.

— Buckle Up. Seat belts save lives and reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of a crash. Ensure that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt properly.

Plan travel route with ALGO Traffic

ALDOT encouraged all drivers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and stay alert on the roads if traveling for Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer travel season. Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including traffic camera feeds at ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.